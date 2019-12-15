While Tate Rodemaker will always go down as Mike Norvell's first official commitment as Florida State's head coach, he is far from the only big catch of Norvell's first week on the job.

During a huge recruiting weekend that saw the Seminoles host more than a dozen prospects, perhaps no players were more important to FSU's 2020 class than four-star defensive back Demorie Tate and four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman.

Not only are Tate and Wideman the Seminoles' two highest-rated commitments in this class -- they're both members of the Rivals100 -- but they also were both thought to be reconsidering their options following the dismissal of former head coach Willie Taggart in early November.

But after spending the weekend in Tallahassee and getting to know Norvell and his new staff members, both Tate and Wideman appear to be completely locked in with the Seminoles.

CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **