 FSU defense draws attention of Mike Norvell ahead of another top 5 matchup vs UNC
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 11:41:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU building on Notre Dame effort, firming up defense

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell carried over his message of praising his team's effort but critical of the consistency in its 42-26 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. Norvell also shared the following:

- Jordan Travis showed poise in handling the starting role. Says he was limited on Sunday with hand soreness but things are moving in a positive direction.

- Defensively, says that on-field communication was a problem at times but ultimately players need to trust their fundamentals. Norvell says he has full confidence in the players and staff.

- DB Hamsah Nasirildeen remains "day to day, week to week."

* Complete breakdown of today's interviews with Norvell and coordinators Kenny Dillingham, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis

FSU faces UNC on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.

