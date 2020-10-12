FSU head football coach Mike Norvell carried over his message of praising his team's effort but critical of the consistency in its 42-26 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. Norvell also shared the following:

- Jordan Travis showed poise in handling the starting role. Says he was limited on Sunday with hand soreness but things are moving in a positive direction.

- Defensively, says that on-field communication was a problem at times but ultimately players need to trust their fundamentals. Norvell says he has full confidence in the players and staff.

- DB Hamsah Nasirildeen remains "day to day, week to week."

FSU faces UNC on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.

