Warchant TV: Norvell, FSU building on Notre Dame effort, firming up defense
FSU head football coach Mike Norvell carried over his message of praising his team's effort but critical of the consistency in its 42-26 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. Norvell also shared the following:
- Jordan Travis showed poise in handling the starting role. Says he was limited on Sunday with hand soreness but things are moving in a positive direction.
- Defensively, says that on-field communication was a problem at times but ultimately players need to trust their fundamentals. Norvell says he has full confidence in the players and staff.
- DB Hamsah Nasirildeen remains "day to day, week to week."
Complete breakdown of today's interviews with Norvell and coordinators Kenny Dillingham, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis
FSU faces UNC on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.
