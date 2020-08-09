MIke Norvell shared largely positive observations after Florida State's first preseason practice in "shells" -- or helmets and shoulder pads.

The depth at defensive back and the competition there, as well as the linebacking corps elicited the strongest reaction in his post-practice comments. The team will take Monday off before returning to the field on Tuesday.

Academically and from a health standpoint, he said he's only going to have to wait for news on a few players before they're cleared to play, and that could take until game week.

