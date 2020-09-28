Warchant TV - Norvell: FSU Football has to make great strides and quickly
FSU football coach Mike Norvell, still at home due to COVID protocols, met with the media on Monday to discuss his plan of attack following Saturday's 52-10 loss to Miami. The following is a brief summary of his message:
- Quite forthright in his opening statement, saysthat "great strides" need to be made and "quickly"
- Thought Tate Rodemaker acclimated himself well after some early nerves. Says Chubba Purdy continues to rehab and practiced on Sunday; sounds like Jordan Travis may have as well. Said there's an urgency -- but followed up with saying there's a sense of urgency for all positions.
- Says they will continue to "force-feed opportunities" to freshman OL Robert Scott and Thomas Shrader.
*ALSO SEE: Complete rundown of press conference with Norvell and coordinators
- Tamorrion Terry was unable to practice until Friday last week, they'll see how he is physically this week.
- Gave a vote of confidence in Marvin Wilson and his leadership in response to a question of NFL prospects on the roster possibly growing frustrated
Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council