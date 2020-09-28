FSU football coach Mike Norvell, still at home due to COVID protocols, met with the media on Monday to discuss his plan of attack following Saturday's 52-10 loss to Miami. The following is a brief summary of his message:

- Quite forthright in his opening statement, saysthat "great strides" need to be made and "quickly"

- Thought Tate Rodemaker acclimated himself well after some early nerves. Says Chubba Purdy continues to rehab and practiced on Sunday; sounds like Jordan Travis may have as well. Said there's an urgency -- but followed up with saying there's a sense of urgency for all positions.

- Says they will continue to "force-feed opportunities" to freshman OL Robert Scott and Thomas Shrader.

- Tamorrion Terry was unable to practice until Friday last week, they'll see how he is physically this week.

- Gave a vote of confidence in Marvin Wilson and his leadership in response to a question of NFL prospects on the roster possibly growing frustrated

