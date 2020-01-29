After a heated last few weeks, Donovan Kaufman will make his college decision from three main finalists -- Florida State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt -- although many believe that the Seminoles and Rebels will be the last two in the mix.

Florida State's coaches had the opportunity to make their in-home visit with Kaufman's family on Wednesday night.

"The FSU coaches came here for dinner around 6," he said. "We just talked and chopped it up and talked about life. It was really good. We talked about life and the fit I have there and how it's a perfect fit, and I feel the same way."

Kaufman said the coaches who took part in the in-home visit were FSU head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and recruiting coordinator David Johnson.

The big addition to this visit was having Woodson there, as he was recently hired and not yet on the staff when Kaufman took his official visit to FSU two weekends ago..

"He made it clear how much he cares and wants me and how I'm the first DB he has talked to," Kaufman said. "Made me feel like a big priority. I liked him and spending time with him. You can tell he's a great man and strongly believes in his faith. It was mostly about us getting to know each other really."