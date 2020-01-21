With several of his assistant coaches fanning out across South Florida this week to make a final push in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Florida State coach Mike Norvell held an informal meet-and-greet with prep coaches in Broward and Palm Beach counties on Monday night.

The event was held at the Boca Raton Marriott, and about 75 prep head coaches and assistant coaches attended.

Larry Blustein, who has covered high school sports and recruiting in South Florida for more than 50 years, was at the gathering and said it seemed to make a strong impression on the coaches in attendance.

"I got good feedback from the all the coaches I spoke with," Blustein said. "I think they embraced the fact that a Power 5 school -- and a program they all follow -- took the time to do that."

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial