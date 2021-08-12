Warchant TV: Norvell talks 'mental makeup' after challenging practice

JACKSONVILLE -- With what he described as a "spirited" practice Thursday, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell is sending a jolt through his program with a two-day stop at the campus of the University of North Florida to see how the team responds to being placed out of its comfort zone.

"Usually once a camp, you're going to see a day like today, and it's necessary," said Norvell. "There's going to be plenty of times this fall where we're placed in uncomfortable positions, but our mental makeup and focus is going to make the difference."

Florida State resumes practice on Friday, the first day in full pads of the preseason, before returning to Tallahassee on Saturday for the first scrimmage.

