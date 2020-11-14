The Florida State football team dropped to 2-6 on the year following its third straight loss, 38-22, in Raleigh vs. N.C. State on Saturday night.

The game was the first start for true freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy, whose offensive line consisted of four fellow freshmen, two which were redshirts. Mike Norvell said the following in his postgame press conference

- There was a set plan to get fellow freshman QB Tate Rodemaker into the game. Thought Purdy did well in extending plays and using his legs.

- Older players are improving at a high level; proud of their leadership. Named several that are "committed to the growth."

- Hamsah Nasirildeen was on a limited snap count in his return since last season's knee injury in the regular-season finale vs. Florida.

- Specifically wanted to shine the spotlight on Jashaun Corbin -- says he has done a remarkable job. RB is a position where some guys were "sick" and were limited to practice and affected the rotation; Lawrance Toafili was unavailable for the game.

- Team competed until the end. Said players were helping pick each other up late in the game.

