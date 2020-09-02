Though kickoff is 10 days away, Mike Norvell and Florida State are in the midst of "game week" preparation for their season opener vs. Georgia Tech.

While Norvell, formerly at Memphis, has never squared off directly vs. his former AAC counterpart Geoff Collins, who is now at Georgia Tech, he is plenty familiar with Collins’ schemes and approach.

Norvell also touched on the spate of players changing uniform numbers and says he allows that as long as conditions are met such as effort in practice.

Florida State will practice on Thursday and Friday before holding a "mock game" Saturday.

