Mike Norvell rolled out his completed staff of ten on-field assistants during a luncheon on Wednesday afternoon at the Varsity Club in Doak Campbell Stadium while also sharing his view on providing access to the program to enhance its standing and marketability. Managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark discuss their takeaways from Norvell's philosophy as well as how a diverse staff came about so quickly and seamlessly.

