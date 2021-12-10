Norvell, Hamilton say FSU hit a 'home run' with selection of Alford as A.D.
Mike Norvell leaned forward in his seat for nearly the entire press conference.
He didn't just lean forward. His elbows were pressed against his lap, and he looked like he was about to spring from his chair at any moment.
The Florida State football team's head coach was one of more than 200 staff members, administrators, supporters and student-athletes who packed into a Moore Athletics Center auditorium Friday afternoon for the announcement that Michael Alford would be the university's next athletics director.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
For nearly 18 months, Norvell has worked closely with Alford in his previous role as CEO of Seminole Boosters. And the head coach was effusive in his praise of the hire.
He sounded especially pleased that the 'Noles are getting an athletics director who already knows the lay of the land and understands the opportunities and challenges facing the department.
"It's a great day for Florida State athletics," Norvell said, while also complimenting the work of former A.D. David Coburn. "Michael is a tremendous leader. Being able to have the experience of the last year-and-a-half, to see him not only come in with a vision, but to be able to execute a vision. The leader that he is. The genuineness that he has with people."
Not only have Norvell and Alford worked together on plans for a new football operations center and Doak Campbell Stadium renovations, but they also traveled on fundraising trips together last spring.
Norvell said he has continually been impressed with Alford's passion and sense of purpose, and how he always remains focused on delivering what is best for the student-athletes.
Alford not only was a college baseball player, but his wife and children have been college athletes as well.
"That's what stood out," Norvell said. "He has a great sense of the relationship that's necessary with the coaches, but he also has a sole-minded focus for the student-athlete experience. Being a former student-athlete, that's something you see in how he speaks. And the passion that he has for the opportunity that's ahead.
"For him now transitioning into this role, leading our athletics department, I do believe it is a great day. Not only for the short term, but for the long term of where our programs are going to continue to grow."
FSU men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton also turned out for the event and shared a similar reaction.
Hamilton, who is in his 20th year at Florida State and previously worked at schools including the University of Miami, Oklahoma State and Kentucky, said he has been blown away by the impact Alford has made already during his time in Tallahassee.
"I've been around the coaching industry for almost 50 years," Hamilton said, "and I think he's a superstar in the industry. He comes with a tremendous track record. Very well-respected. And a very knowledgeable guy with a tremendous amount of skills in how to communicate in all facets of the business -- fundraising, organization and relationships. So I think we hit a home run with Mr. Alford."
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council