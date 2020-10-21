"Soon," Norvell said with a smile. "I don't know how long it will be, but soon."

When asked about star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, who missed the North Carolina game after undergoing a minor medical procedure on his knee, Norvell said he expects to see Terry back on the field in the very near future.

He didn't offer a timetable -- well, because he almost never provides timetables when it comes to players' injury or health issues -- but Florida State football coach Mike Norvell did make some encouraging comments about two of his injured players on Wednesday.

If Terry doesn't get back in action this Saturday at Louisville (noon, RSN channels), he almost certainly should be in the lineup for the Seminoles' next game against Pitt. After a bye week on Oct. 31, FSU will take on the Panthers on Nov. 7 at home.

FSU also has been without All-ACC safety Hamsah Nasirildeen all season, as he works his way back from a torn ACL late last season. Nasirildeen has participated in practices and has traveled to road games this season, but he has yet to suit up on a Saturday.

"He looked good running around today," Norvell said, adding that he won't ask Nasirildeen to play until he feels confident the DB can compete at his best level. "He's very, very active in everything we're doing right now. And I'm hopeful that this is gonna show up soon, with him out there on the field -- whether it's a week or it's whenever that time is.

"I know that he's working with that sense of urgency to get back on the field, and I'm excited about it."

Nasirildeen was FSU's leading tackler each of the past two seasons.

