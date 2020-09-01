Mike Norvell has named James Blackman the starting quarterback for Florida State's opening game vs. Georgia Tech.

The redshirt junior has done an "extraordinary job," according to Norvell, who did add that he sees leadership qualities in the all the quarterbacks on the roster and that he would not be surprised if the others had opportunities to help the team this season.

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Tuesday's interviews of Norvell, Dillingham and players

Defensively, there is no specific update on the health of safety Hamsah Nasirildeen who is coming off a knee injury sustained in the regular-season finale at Florida. With 11 days until kickoff, Tuesday was treated like a "game week Tuesday" and the team will return to the field tomorrow morning.

Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial