Following a day off and the opportunity to view film from Saturday’s scrimmage, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell believes his offense is in a "good place" as in-season practice began on Monday.

Norvell was mostly pleased with the decision-making from quarterbacks and provided an update on Jordan Travis, saying that he was unable to scrimmage on Saturday as he is working through "some things.”

