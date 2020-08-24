 FSU quarterback decision-making in good place says Norvell
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 11:39:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU returns to practice, Norvell discusses offensive progress

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

Following a day off and the opportunity to view film from Saturday’s scrimmage, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell believes his offense is in a "good place" as in-season practice began on Monday.

Norvell was mostly pleased with the decision-making from quarterbacks and provided an update on Jordan Travis, saying that he was unable to scrimmage on Saturday as he is working through "some things.”

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of interviews with Norvell and several players after Monday practice

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}