Before FSU head football Mike Norvell fielded questions in his weekly Monday press conference, the media was instructed about the NCAA rules that do not allow coaches to publicly comment on any prospect -- high school or transfer -- that has not been officially announced by the school. As such, there was no discussion about pending transfer McKenzie Milton.

- When asked whether FSU would accept a bowl bid in light of other ACC programs declining invites, Norvell simply said they're focused on this week

- "The confidence of what he shows I think is going to be pretty special" - on Robert Scott and his growth. "He'll be a great player and leader"

- The play of walk-on Treshaun Ward: "he has a great future here"

- DL Fabien Lovett who left the game was an apparent neck injury: he is "progressing along very well...(we're) grateful he's doing well...he has an opportunity to contribute this week."

- Sounds like FSU will bring in 25 players in the 2021 class.

