A lighter practice on Wednesday resulted in the most physical day of FSU preseason camp on Thursday, according to head football coach Mike Norvell.

Wednesday also provided an opportunity for a team retreat that drew rave reviews from players on social media as well as their head coach during Thursday's media session.

Those team-building exercises are a crucial part of Norvell's "CLIMB" philosophy and building the "B" as in brotherhood. FSU returns to practice on Friday morning.

