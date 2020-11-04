Mike Norvell had high marks for the attitude and effort at practice on Wednesday as Florida State continues preparation for Pitt.

- Even with a question mark at QB for Pitt, Norvell calls the Panthers "capable", bracing for multiple looks including wildcat.

- Praised the passion in which DB Brendan Gant plays with -- Gant has battled an arm injury and getting his playing weight back up.

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of interviews Wednesday with Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and players

- Leonard Warner was moved to "Fox" because the rotation at that spot was not where it needed to be.

- Tamorrion Terry and Hamsah Nasirildeen both participated on Wednesday.

