Florida State returns to action on Saturday to kick off the second half of the season vs. Pitt on Saturday at home (4 p.m., ACC Network). Mike Norvell met with the media Monday to discuss how the team utilized the end of last week and their approach for game week.

- Norvell adjusted the schedule for Election Day on Tuesday (the NCAA has mandated all teams take Tuesday off). Monday's work was typical of what they accomplish on Tuesday.

- When asked if the bye week provides enough time to make broad changes, Norvell said positionally they have a "couple moving pieces" that he thinks will help the team.

* ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Monday interviews with Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and quarterback Jordan Travis

- The time off has been a big benefit to Jordan Travis, who has been a full participant.

- Tamorrion Terry practiced some on Monday and will be a game-time decision.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **