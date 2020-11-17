FSU head football coach Mike Norvell met with the media following Tuesday's practice. The following is a brief summary:

- Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is a player that comes around once in a decade or longer. Also says RB Travis Etienne is as good a back as there is in the country

- Encouraged by the play of freshman DBs Sidney Williams and Jarvis Brownlee -- the former was injured in his senior season of high school and he's been improving every day since arriving on campus.

- DL Robert Cooper has put together his best set of back-to-back performances of the season

* Complete breakdown of Norvell, player interviews Tuesday

- Complimentary of the toughness Jashaun Corbin displays. Says confidence is earned through experience, the touchdown run vs NC State should help.

FSU returns to practice on Wednesday and will host Clemson on Saturday at noon.

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: $75 for an annual membership for new subscribers and a $75 Nike eCard, promo code: NIKE75