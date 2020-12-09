FSU hosts Duke at 4 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be televised on ACC Network and will be the first game for the Seminoles in nearly a month. A quick summary of comments from head football coach Mike Norvell in his final press availability of the week is below.

- Norvell said the greatest strength of the Duke defense is their front four's ability of "getting to the QB."

- A bit vague on the status of Renardo Green. Nothing certain but they'll know more as the week goes on -- sounds more injury than virus related.

- "Excited to have Jordan (Travis) back", says Tate Rodemaker is also ready and they do have some packages ready in emergency situations

- On OL Lloyd Willis who cracked the two deep: "Excited for what his future can be...still young but he's definitely shown some flashes of what he can be".

