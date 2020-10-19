Mike Norvell has FSU moving in earnest to improve off Saturday's win against No. 5 North Carolina and shared the following during his weekly Monday press conference:

- In his opening statement, mentioned uncharacteristic mistakes that allowed the game to be much closer than it should have been but otherwise pleased with the victory, especially the first half.

- Is highly aware players will be getting patted on the back after Saturday's win but emphasized the focus will be continued improvement and having to be better than their last effort.

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Monday’s interviews with Norvell, coordinators

- QB Jordan Travis is a "little sore" but Norvell says it's to be expected after playing in such an intense game. Very complimentary of the mental approach Travis has shown.

Florida State returns to practice on Tuesday and will face Louisville at noon on Oct. 24th.



** ENDS TODAY: $20 annual subscription to Warchant.com (80% discount!!!)