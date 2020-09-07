Mike Norvell inherited a program with a challenged offensive line in Florida State's post-national championship malaise. Change will come quick as FSU will enter 2020 with a considerably different look on their front line.

Maurice Smith, a redshirt freshman, has earned the week one start vs. Georgia Tech at center. Baveon Johnson will show his versatility and move to right guard.

* Complete breakdown of Monday’s interviews with Norvell and his three coordinators.

Defensively, Hamsah Nasirildeen will be out this week as he continues to return from a knee injury sustained vs. Florida in the regular-season finale, though Norvell notes he is close to a return.

