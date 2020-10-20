Florida State began preparation for Louisville on Tuesday with a practice head coach Mike Norvell called challenging. Other takeaways from his post practice availability:

- Felt Louisville played well up front and limited Notre Dame's passing game. Very multiple and versatile with the fronts.

- Calls UL head coach Scott Satterfield "sharp" while discussing the Cardinals offense noting that their running game is what ignites the UL attack.

- Game flow dictated the use of RB Lawrance Toafili last week; expects to inject him more into the game plan on Saturday.

- Thinks confidence was a team-wide issue earlier this season and that it is something only gained through experience. Cited the effort at the end of the Notre Dame game as a moment that helped create confidence.

