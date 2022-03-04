Norvell on FSU roster heading into spring: 'We're getting really close'

"We're bigger, we're stronger, we're faster," Norvell said. "We've added great length, size and explosiveness. ... We're definitely starting to look the part."

But growing pains mean you're still growing. And Norvell thinks his roster is starting to develop into one that is more in line with what he wants and needs to have at Florida State.

So, he admitted, there will probably be some growing pains early on as the freshmen and transfers get acclimated to their coaches and schemes and responsibilities.

Norvell said he thinks it's the highest number of any team in the country.

The number is 23. That's how many early enrollees and transfers will be taking part in their first spring for the Seminoles in 2022.

"It's the largest number of newcomers I've ever had [in spring]," he said.

And even though it's been less than four months since the last game of 2021, the Seminoles' third-year head coach has himself a very different roster than the one that lost to Florida to end the season.

Mike Norvell met with the media on Friday morning, less than 24 hours before his Florida State football team takes the field for its first spring practice of 2022.

He was quick to add that they're not all the way there quite yet. But he loves the direction the program is heading, partly because he loves what they've been able to add to the roster.

It's not just four Division-I receivers from other schools that he's excited about. Or a highly recruited transfer defensive end in Jared Verse, or a former starting offensive lineman at Wisconsin in Kayden Lyles

It's the guys from the last two years who are still here, who gained valuable experience by being "thrown into the fire" as underclassmen -- even if they weren't ready.

It's the combination of the returning players, some of whom have played a ton of football at FSU, and the talented, hungry newcomers coming together with a common goal.

"It's a great dynamic for us," he said. "We've never had the access to this many players. You're going to see more ones, twos and threes rolling through practice than you've seen."

*Also see: More updates from the press conference and additional coach videos

In years' past, because of limited quality depth, the FSU practices were typically divided into first-team work and second-team work. Now, Norvell says, he wants a first-, second- and third-team so everyone on the roster is getting needed reps.

And because of the upgrade in talent overall, the reps will be better. More competitive.

Which is what all coaches are searching for in the spring.

"We've added to the level of competition we're going to see at each position," Norvell said. "I do believe they understand what it is to work. We push them at a high level. ... They feel and understand that expectation. And I also feel they understand how to respond."

As for specific position battles, obviously the wide receiver group will be focused on a lot this spring. As will the offensive line. Because there are positions that are up for grabs, and they will continue to be up for grabs until August.

Norvell also mentioned it was going to be a big spring for backup quarterbacks A.J. Duffy and Tate Rodemaker. One or both can prove to the coaches they can be counted on if starter Jordan Travis isn't available.

As for Travis, Norvell said the thing he was looking for most out of the returning starter is "consistency." He said Travis has proven he can be a special player -- he can lead the team to wins -- but now that he's the unquestioned starter, it's going to be a different spring for him as well.

"It's time to take that next step," Norvell said. "I really do think he has a special future in front of him."

Norvell made that comment about his quarterback, but he could've been saying it about his entire team.

Heading into his third year and his second spring practice, Norvell has completely remade the Florida State roster. Over the next month, he'll see first-hand just how good it can be.

"I'm excited about where we are," Norvell said. "I think we're getting really close. We need to take a jump. We need to go through this spring and see those steps taken. ... This is an exciting time around the program.

"I'm really looking forward to the spring and the direction we're heading."

The Seminoles' first spring practice of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

