FSU head football coach Mike Norvell sensed a renewed urgency at practice on Tuesday as his team prepares for top-10 Notre Dame. Here are some of the key takeaways from his remarks.

Was very complimentary of running backs La'Damian Webb and Lawrance Toafili.

QB Chubba Purdy is getting "close" to a return. Participated in team periods on Sunday.

LB DJ Lundy did a "great job" in first action Saturday -- said he was very productive and is an "exceptional" football player.

Dontae Lucas was benched last week but has responded well, says he's a player that really loves this team.

Florida State returns to practice on Wednesday.

