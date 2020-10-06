Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU run game, play of defense
FSU head football coach Mike Norvell sensed a renewed urgency at practice on Tuesday as his team prepares for top-10 Notre Dame. Here are some of the key takeaways from his remarks.
Was very complimentary of running backs La'Damian Webb and Lawrance Toafili.
QB Chubba Purdy is getting "close" to a return. Participated in team periods on Sunday.
LB DJ Lundy did a "great job" in first action Saturday -- said he was very productive and is an "exceptional" football player.
Dontae Lucas was benched last week but has responded well, says he's a player that really loves this team.
Florida State returns to practice on Wednesday.
