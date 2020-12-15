Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU securing McKenzie Milton transfer
With UCF transfer QB McKenzie Milton being formally announced by the university on Monday, Mike Norvell was able to discuss the addition specifically on Tuesday.
-On Milton: "I think he's a tremendous competitor and I think he has a great deal of talent mentally and physically and I think he'll be a tremendous asset to this team and this program."
- Norvell on informing the other quarterbacks of the move: "We're always going to try to enhance our team."
- On the nature of Milton's injury: "We're very confident what his future is and the availability he'll have."
