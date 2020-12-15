With UCF transfer QB McKenzie Milton being formally announced by the university on Monday, Mike Norvell was able to discuss the addition specifically on Tuesday.

-On Milton: "I think he's a tremendous competitor and I think he has a great deal of talent mentally and physically and I think he'll be a tremendous asset to this team and this program."

- Norvell on informing the other quarterbacks of the move: "We're always going to try to enhance our team."

- On the nature of Milton's injury: "We're very confident what his future is and the availability he'll have."

