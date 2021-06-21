Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU summer outreach, offseason progress

With an NCAA dead period approaching, all hands are on deck to finish the summer recruiting season on a high note for FSU. However, head football coach Mike Norvell and staff also carved out some precious time on Monday for a final youth clinic, this one in their backyard of Tallahassee.

The fledgling sessions targeted at students grade two through eight have been a success not only for the amount of outreach it has provided Norvell and the program but also the ability for the staff to further gel. Norvell said he will examine the sustaiability of these programs beyond 2021.

