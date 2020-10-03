Florida State notched its first win under Mike Norvell, a 41-24 triumph over Jacksonville State in which FSU racked up 529 yards of offense. Saddled with a 14-point deficit, Norvell made the switch from true freshman Tate Rodemaker to redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis and the 'Noles proceeded to outscore the Gamecocks by 31 points.

- Proud of the way the team fought back while facing a 14-point deficit.

- Jordan Travis was limited in practice, pregame he told the coaches he was good to go. Says Tate Rodemaker has a bright future ahead of him.

- Defense getting better but communication and focus on details are key to continue improvement.

- Complimentary of the offensive line which was constantly being shuffled and the young running backs.

FSU is scheduled to play Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 10.

