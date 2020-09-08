The Florida State depth chart is set and the next item on the agenda for Mike Norvell is coaching up the young talent on the roster in preparation for the season opener vs. Georgia Tech.

Norvell told the media on Tuesday his practices create game-like situations early in the week before an opener to see which players can handle the gameday pressure. Norvell also talked about scripting plays, determining playing time and more.

*Complete breakdown of Tuesday’s interviews with Norvell, OL coach Alex Atkins and players

