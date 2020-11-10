With FSU head football coach Mike Norvell declining to discuss personnel and injury updates until Wednesday, his comments on Tuesday focused more on the big picture outlook of the program.

- With the extra year of eligibility rule due to the pandemic, Norvell says he's already had conversations with players who may have otherwise exhausted their eligibility about staying.

- Says NC State is an explosive offense and he has familiarity with their defensive coordinator Tony Gibson (they both were at Pitt in 2011).

- Asante Samuel and Emmett Rice are two players he elaborated on in terms of buy-in, making sacrifices and week to week improvement

