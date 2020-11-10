Warchant TV: Norvell on managing expectations, drive of FSU football
With FSU head football coach Mike Norvell declining to discuss personnel and injury updates until Wednesday, his comments on Tuesday focused more on the big picture outlook of the program.
- With the extra year of eligibility rule due to the pandemic, Norvell says he's already had conversations with players who may have otherwise exhausted their eligibility about staying.
- Says NC State is an explosive offense and he has familiarity with their defensive coordinator Tony Gibson (they both were at Pitt in 2011).
- Asante Samuel and Emmett Rice are two players he elaborated on in terms of buy-in, making sacrifices and week to week improvement
