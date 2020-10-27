With no game Saturday, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell has used the first days of the bye week to clean up mistakes made in the 48-16 loss to Louisville.

- Said there might have been a belief amid the team that a corner was turned after the success vs UNC, and the early struggles vs. Louisville likely came as a "shock" to the players

- Highlights the growth of the team, namely on offense and the running game. Team has a goal of averaging 5 yards per carry -- running the ball will open their other concepts on the perimeter.

- Defensive, breakdowns mostly a product of trying to do too much, not trusting fundamentals once properly lined up.

- Jordan Travis is sore, did well in practice on Tuesday; Norvell did not seem concerned about the status of Travis.

FSU returns to practice on Tuesday. Their next game is Saturday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh

