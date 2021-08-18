Warchant TV: Norvell on managing FSU QB workload, defensive standouts

Halfway through what he deemed a crucial week for his program, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell remains encouraged at the progress being made in practice. On the note of increased participation from freshmen quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker, Norvell said it was the product of upperclassmen McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis handling an overwhelming majority of the snaps in Saturday's scrimmage and creating opportunity to better judge the young arms.

* More updates from Wednesday's practice





On defense, Norvell continues to praise linebackers D.J. Lundy and Kalen Deloach. Norvell also commented on the emergence of Dennis Briggs Jr. on the defensive line.

Florida State continues fall camp on Thursday in the lead up to Saturday's scrimmage.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***