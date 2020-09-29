FSU head football coach Mike Norvell returned to the facility on Tuesday after successfully completing COVID self-isolation protocol. Team mentality and QBs were the most discussed topics.

- When asked about addressing player mentality, he said it's a two-fold approach -- he speaks to players individually but also sends messages in front of the entire team.

- "The standard doesn't change" -- response when asked if Tate Rodemaker looked any different after seeing game action. Basically, expectations for Tate and QBs haven't changed. Did compliment Rodemaker on his response to coaching.

- On the addition of a tailback spot on the depth chart, Norvell shrugged off the amount of attention people put on what he calls a "piece of paper" -- said they run many different sets.

Floria State returns to practice on Wednesday.

