Warchant TV: Norvell on Tuesday FSU football practice, Travis’ health
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell informed the media following Tuesday's practice that quarterback Jordan Travis was able to participate after sustaining a hand injury last Saturday.
Norvell also discussed the growth of the offensive line, continued work on the defense and the importance of quality grad transfers.
