Amid several professional sports leagues and college teams bringing further attention to ongoing social unrest, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell said Friday that he and his players will continue to use their platform to spread a message of hope.

The Seminoles had an "open forum" for players and coaches before practice Friday to discuss that topic and what they plan to do moving forward.

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of everything Norvell and players said after Friday practice

On the football side, Friday's practice was special-teams heavy. Norvell also touched on his coaching management philosophy, gauging buy-in from the team, and the progress of QB Chubba Purdy, whose rehab remains on schedule. FSU will not scrimmage on Saturday but will practice.

