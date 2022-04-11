Norvell praises FSU football team's intensity before final practice Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, third-year FSU head coach Mike Norvell will lead his team through its 15th and final practice of the spring. The next time the Seminoles will meet as a team for a full practice will be in late summer for the start of preseason camp.

But they're not quite done just yet.

Shortly after the Garnet & Gold Game on Saturday, Norvell was asked if he felt like his team had accomplished all he envisioned when practice started in early March.

He affirmed it had.

As a matter of fact, Norvell said, he could only recall one day -- the Tuesday following the first spring scrimmage -- that the overall focus and intensity wasn't up to the standard the team has established.

"I've been really pleased with the intensity of how our guys have competed," Norvell said. "We had one day that, for most years, it would have been probably a solid work day. As we challenge guys, as we push guys, the thing I love is the response.

"And that's what I expect from a team. Whether everything is going really well or whether you get knocked down, it's how you respond. Are you continuing to push to be the best version of you in all aspects? And are you willing to give all to compete to get better?"

While fans and media look at spring practice and try to evaluate it based on how much improvement the team has made in certain areas -- Is the passing game more potent? Are the linebackers making more big plays? Can someone replace Jermaine Johnson? -- Norvell is keeping an eye on other indications of the team's development.

Yes, the tangible progress is important. But so are the intangible signs.

"What I love is the days off," Norvell said. "When guys are just in the meeting room or just in the weight room, the mindset that they are bringing. Because they know what it takes. They know the development that we have to have. ... I'm really excited about what's being built."

After more than four weeks, Tuesday marks the official final day of spring practice for the Seminoles.

From here, there will be offseason workouts under strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms, as well as player-run practices. The coaches likely won't run another full-team practice until August.

But based on what he has seen in recent weeks and months, Norvell is convinced the Seminoles will keep growing and improving.

"You see players coaching players throughout the course of the spring. And just the ownership of the work," he said. "That is something I'm really pleased with."