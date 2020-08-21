With a crucial scrimmage looming on the horizon, Mike Norvell did not let FSU coast through Friday's practice, characterizing it as another very physical day of work. Norvell also touched on the message and impact of Warrick Dunn who was a guest speaker for the team on Thursday as well as offered new insight into the growth and development of the quarterbacks.

*ALSO SEE: A complete rundown of everything Norvell and FSU's players said after Friday's practice

Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial.