But judging from his comments on Wednesday afternoon, Norvell is extremely excited about what he and his coaches were able to accomplish in a short amount of time on the job.

So first-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell understood what he was up against during his first recruiting cycle with the Seminoles.

He had less than two months for the second one.

He had nine days to prepare for his first National Signing Day.

"The thing that probably stood out is the success rate of the kids that have been on campus that signed with us today," Norvell said. "I don't know the percentage, but it was incredible.

"And we really went after the right fit. ... Because at the end of the day, this class is going to be critical. It's the foundation."

The foundation of what he believes will be a resurgence of one of the most tradition-rich programs in the sport.

The 2020 class is certainly not the highest-rated one in FSU history. The Seminoles are currently ranked No. 21 in the nation by Rivals.com.

Of the 25 signees, 16 are three-star players and one is a two-star.

That's not a typical Florida State signing class. Of course, this isn't a typical time in Florida State history. The Seminoles are coming off their second consecutive losing season and have a combined record of 18-20 during the past three years. They are also on their third head coach since 2017.

So Norvell didn't take over a juggernaut by any means. And he had a limited amount of time to develop relationships with players in the 2020 class.

Yet he and his staff still managed to bring in 25 players, many of whom addressed huge areas of need, in less than two months' time.