Norvell raves about 2020 class; it will be 'foundation' for FSU Football
He had nine days to prepare for his first National Signing Day.
He had less than two months for the second one.
So first-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell understood what he was up against during his first recruiting cycle with the Seminoles.
But judging from his comments on Wednesday afternoon, Norvell is extremely excited about what he and his coaches were able to accomplish in a short amount of time on the job.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
"The thing that probably stood out is the success rate of the kids that have been on campus that signed with us today," Norvell said. "I don't know the percentage, but it was incredible.
"And we really went after the right fit. ... Because at the end of the day, this class is going to be critical. It's the foundation."
The foundation of what he believes will be a resurgence of one of the most tradition-rich programs in the sport.
The 2020 class is certainly not the highest-rated one in FSU history. The Seminoles are currently ranked No. 21 in the nation by Rivals.com.
Of the 25 signees, 16 are three-star players and one is a two-star.
That's not a typical Florida State signing class. Of course, this isn't a typical time in Florida State history. The Seminoles are coming off their second consecutive losing season and have a combined record of 18-20 during the past three years. They are also on their third head coach since 2017.
So Norvell didn't take over a juggernaut by any means. And he had a limited amount of time to develop relationships with players in the 2020 class.
Yet he and his staff still managed to bring in 25 players, many of whom addressed huge areas of need, in less than two months' time.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news