FSU head football coach Mike Norvell has now been on the job for one year in what has been a tumultuous season nationwide.

Norvell discusses the challenges on the field, off the field in recruiting, the consistency from defensive end Janarius Robinson, Hamsah Nasirildeen's invitation to the Senior Bowl, and more in his post-practice interview on Tuesday.

Breakdown of Tuesday's interviews with Norvell, players

