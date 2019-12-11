Fuller was on Norvell's staff for one year at Memphis after working the previous six seasons at Marshall. Before that, he was defensive coordinator at Chattanooga.

New Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell took another major step toward filling his coaching staff on Wednesday with the addition of former Memphis defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, according to numerous reports out of Tennessee.

Fuller has experience recruiting the states of Florida and Georgia, and he led a Memphis defense that made major strides this season. The Tigers ranked No. 47 nationally in scoring defense at 24.4 points per game, just one year after being ranked No. 94 at 31.9 points per game.

Memphis also saw its ranking rise substantially in total defense, soaring from No. 89 nationally (428.1 yards per game) to No. 50 (372.3).

Warchant reported earlier Wednesday that Fuller was a strong candidate to join Norvell's staff, but it was unclear whether he would be a position coach or lead the defense. The reports that surfaced Wednesday night stated he would be the Seminoles' new defensive coordinator.

He is not expected to coach with Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Earlier on Wednesday, FSU officially announced it had hired Memphis offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as the Seminoles' next offensive coordinator.

----------------------------------------------------

