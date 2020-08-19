Wednesday's practice for Florida State emphasized special teams and situational football -- yet the offensive line question did not elude Mike Norvell. The former Memphis coach discussed the ongoing process of identifying the proper fit and rotation and also identified two true freshman, Robert Scott and Thomas Shrader, who he says are "competing for jobs." Norvell also touched on the three-man race at center. FSU continues preseason camp on Thursday in preparation for the 2020 opener vs. Georgia Tech on September 12th.



