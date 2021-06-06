Warchant TV: Norvell sees instant success from FSU Mega Camp

The inaugural Sunshine Showcase Mega Camp, which brought an estimated 3,000 prospects and dozens of college football programs to Tallahassee, proved on Sunday to be a success for FSU and head football coach Mike Norvell.

The first true recruiting weekend of 2021 allowed Norvell and the Seminoles to bring elite prospects onto campus and provide valuable exposure for other student-athletes and college programs.

Afterward, Norvell discussed the impact of the event for short- and long-term goals and his philosophy for filling out the Seminoles' roster moving forward.

