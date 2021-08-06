Warchant TV: Norvell sees investment from FSU players as preseason starts

FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared his offseason observationson Friday morning as he prepares for his second season leadinf the Seminoles. At the quarterback position, Norvell plans to give all four scholarship players an equal opportunity at earning the starting role. Norvell also shared his optimism for the offensive line, a segment that returns virtually 100% of its productivity from 2020. Freshman Jordan Eubanks, Omarion Cooper and Shyheim Brown were among the newcomers he specifically praised for offseason progress.

Florida State begins preseason practice on Saturday

