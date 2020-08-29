With only two weeks of preparation remaining for Florida State before its season opener vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 12, Mike Norvell continues to be encouraged by the progress made at practice.

And while he wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback on Saturday, he did point out several leaders. Joshua Kaindoh has been a constant whenever discussing leaders and standouts on the team, and Norvell identified running backs Jashaun Corbin, La’Damian Webb and wideout Ontaria Wilson as emerging weapons.

FSU will now hone in more closely on the season opener as Saturday marked an unofficial transition from preseason camp to in-season prep.

