FSU logged in their final acclimation day before the pads come on and speed and versatility were keys takeaways for head football coach Mike Norvell. Defensively the 4-2-5 allows for more flexibility while freshman on offense are garnering praise, including Corey Wren who was called an "X-factor". Florida State returns to practice on Friday.

Spring promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription