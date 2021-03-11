Warchant TV: Norvell sees speed, versatility on display for FSU
FSU logged in their final acclimation day before the pads come on and speed and versatility were keys takeaways for head football coach Mike Norvell. Defensively the 4-2-5 allows for more flexibility while freshman on offense are garnering praise, including Corey Wren who was called an "X-factor". Florida State returns to practice on Friday.
Spring promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription
---------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council