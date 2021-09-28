Norvell, Seminoles seeking solutions for sluggish starts on offense

Even though three of them came down to the final play, the story hasn't been exactly the same in all four of Florida State's losses. What has been fairly consistent is that the Seminoles' offense has gotten off to slow starts in every game. Which is kind of strange, since they did typically produce points early in games during Mike Norvell's first season. But this year, the 'Noles are 0-for-4 on first drives. And that's obviously part of the reason they have trailed early in every game. ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Last Saturday against Louisville, FSU trailed 17-0 after one quarter and 31-7 late in the second quarter. One week earlier against Wake Forest, the Seminoles were behind 24-7 in the second quarter. They even fell behind FCS opponent Jacksonville State 7-0 in the second quarter. And in the season opener, Notre Dame took a 17-14 lead on the Seminoles at halftime before later expanding it to 38-20. When he addressed the media Monday, Norvell said he is exploring all options when trying to figure out the best way to kickstart his offense earlier in games. He reviews every play they have called, examines what has gone wrong, and has even asked his players for input. "We've got a team [leadership] council that I talk to," Norvell said. "We visited last night and [shared] some thoughts and ideas of what potential things we could explore." Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said he also is trying to figure out the root of the problem, but he believes the issues are more related to cleaning up execution and making sure the coaches are putting the right players in the best positions to succeed. "Obviously we have to get started faster," Dillingham said. "That's never been a problem for the past nine years for us, to start fast. ... We've got to re-evaluate with our current personnel what we're doing in those drives. And try to help our guys get started."