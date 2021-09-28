Norvell, Seminoles seeking solutions for sluggish starts on offense
Even though three of them came down to the final play, the story hasn't been exactly the same in all four of Florida State's losses.
What has been fairly consistent is that the Seminoles' offense has gotten off to slow starts in every game. Which is kind of strange, since they did typically produce points early in games during Mike Norvell's first season.
But this year, the 'Noles are 0-for-4 on first drives. And that's obviously part of the reason they have trailed early in every game.
Last Saturday against Louisville, FSU trailed 17-0 after one quarter and 31-7 late in the second quarter.
One week earlier against Wake Forest, the Seminoles were behind 24-7 in the second quarter.
They even fell behind FCS opponent Jacksonville State 7-0 in the second quarter. And in the season opener, Notre Dame took a 17-14 lead on the Seminoles at halftime before later expanding it to 38-20.
When he addressed the media Monday, Norvell said he is exploring all options when trying to figure out the best way to kickstart his offense earlier in games. He reviews every play they have called, examines what has gone wrong, and has even asked his players for input.
"We've got a team [leadership] council that I talk to," Norvell said. "We visited last night and [shared] some thoughts and ideas of what potential things we could explore."
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said he also is trying to figure out the root of the problem, but he believes the issues are more related to cleaning up execution and making sure the coaches are putting the right players in the best positions to succeed.
"Obviously we have to get started faster," Dillingham said. "That's never been a problem for the past nine years for us, to start fast. ... We've got to re-evaluate with our current personnel what we're doing in those drives. And try to help our guys get started."
Dillingham accepted the responsibility for the slow start against Notre Dame, saying it took him a little time to adjust to brand-new schemes presented by first-year Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.
In the Jacksonville State game, the Seminoles actually appeared on their way to a strong opening drive before it was derailed by two dropped passes -- including one that would have been a walk-in touchdowns.
Star running back Jashaun Corbin uncharacteristically fumbled on the second play of the first drive against Wake Forest.
Then against Louisville, the Seminoles tried to get to get the ball quickly to wide receivers in space to take advantage of a Cardinals defense that had been plagued by missed tackles early in the season. Both got stopped immediately, then McKenzie Milton took a sack on third-and-long.
So while the Seminoles' offensive coaches are looking desperately for answers, Dillingham said the solution likely is going to be figuring out which players can excel in those one-on-one situations, and cleaning up the execution overall.
"From a philosophy standpoint, the only thing you can do is work," Dillingham said. "There's not like a secret button, 'Oh, if we go out 10 minutes earlier to pregame, then we'll start fast.' No. There's no secret button you just press to all of the sudden start fast. There's no secret button."
----------------------------------------------------
