Florida State coach Mike Norvell will speak to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. This is the first of nine dinners for the 2022 fall schedule.

Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons will speak on Aug. 30. Gene Deckerhoff will have a sign-off event on Nov. 29. The full list of speakers are here.