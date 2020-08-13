After finishing his sixth preseason practice as Florida State's head football coach Thursday morning, Mike Norvell learned for the first time that three of his team's wide receivers had taken to social to media to criticize the program's COVID-19 testing procedures. While FSU was practicing, wide receiver Warren Thompson posted on Twitter and Instagram that he felt leaders at the university were, "worried about their own future rather than their own athletes." Thompson went on to say that when he has complained about his concerns about the coronavirus testing, he has been "ridiculed," although he did not name any names. FOOTBALL PROMO ENDS FRIDAY: 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months



Thompson's post was shared on social media by fellow receivers Tamorrion Terry and D.J. Matthews, and each also made vague comments about their displeasure. Norvell spoke with the media around 11 a.m., as part of his regularly scheduled post-practice press conference, and said he was "disappointed" by the players' comment. He said he has been "transparent" with the team throughout the entire offseason and camp. And he said the team is following all of its stated protocols. "I was just made aware of messages from players that were not here today for practice ... disappointing to see what was said," Norvell said. "We've been very open and transparent throughout this process." Norvell reiterated several times that players have the right to "opt out" of practices and the 2020 season whenever they see fit. They will remain on scholarship and can return in the future. Two FSU defensive linemen -- Jamarcus Chatman and Dennis Briggs Jr. -- have already chosen to sit out this season. Norvell also emphasized that all of the players' summer workouts were "voluntary." One contention of the players seems to be related to comments FSU administrators made during their press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday. During that event, athletics director David Coburn said the players were being tested weekly. When asked Thursday how often the players have been tested, Norvell said they were tested three or four times during the summer (his answer wasn't entirely clear) and once before preseason camp started. He said the team is being tested again this week and will be tested each week going forward. When players raised concerns about Coburn's comment on Tuesday, Norvell said he addressed them during an "open" discussion later that day. "We had a good back and forth the other night in our team meeting and urged guys to make proper decisions when they're away from our facility and follow the protocols when they're here," he said. *ALSO SEE: More updates from Thursday's post-practice interviews

Matthews posted on Twitter late Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus but later deleted the tweet. Norvell said he did talk with Matthews that night, but only to check on his welfare. He said he did not instruct the receiver to remove the post. "I'm not sure why D.J. took it down," Norvell said, adding that the players are free to say what they want on social media. He said the only rule in place about releasing health information is that players are told not to share other players' ailments. Shortly after practice ended, several other FSU players took to social media to defend the school's handling of the coronavirus.

You guys can come here and check for yourself.. the FSU Athletic training staff has been doing everything in their power to keep us SAFE! They respected those who chose not to play this year for their safety. But what we can NOT do is let their efforts go unnoticed! Thank you 🙏🏾 — ϟ THOR ϟ (@JaidenWoodbey) August 13, 2020

I feel safe with what @FSUFootball is doing for us through this pandemic and keeping us safe 💯. Let’s play some football — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) August 13, 2020

I feel safe coming to practice everyday because of the protocols FSU has in place !!! — ASANTE SAMUEL Ⓜ️ (@godschild3_) August 13, 2020