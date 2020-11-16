Due to Saturday's late kickoff, Mike Norvell moved Florida State's Sunday walk-through to Monday evening and will move to focusing squarely on Clemson on Tuesday. In his weekly press conference, Mike Norvell discusses the youth of the team and the takeaways from the North Carolina State game.

- Sounds like QB Jordan Travis will practice this week. Norvell said they had planned early on last week to roll with Chubba Purdy.

- On bowl game possibility: "focus is on the moment," would be "extremely excited" to have the opportunity to play in another game.

- Says this is the youngest team he's ever coached. There was no plan of, what he's heard people call a "youth movement", they're simply putting out the players that give the team the best chance for success.

