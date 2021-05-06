Warchant - Warchant TV: Norvell using summer break to reach new generation of FSU fans

Mike Norvell continues his aggressive approach to restore FSU's standing on and off the field in venturing outside of Tallahassee this summer for a series of youth camps.

After using the newly accessible transfer portal to patch holes on the roster, the second-year Seminoles head coach opened spring practices to market the program to prospects and then assembled a "mega camp" showcase to make FSU an epicenter of summer recruiting buzz.

This week, he begins his free community outreach camps to coach up and make a positive impression on grade school students. In the video below, he discussed the role and purpose of utilizing these camps as part of his vision for Florida State's future.

