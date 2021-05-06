 Warchant - Warchant TV: Norvell using summer break to reach new generation of FSU fans
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 18:47:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Norvell using summer break to reach new generation of FSU fans

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

Mike Norvell continues his aggressive approach to restore FSU's standing on and off the field in venturing outside of Tallahassee this summer for a series of youth camps.

After using the newly accessible transfer portal to patch holes on the roster, the second-year Seminoles head coach opened spring practices to market the program to prospects and then assembled a "mega camp" showcase to make FSU an epicenter of summer recruiting buzz.

This week, he begins his free community outreach camps to coach up and make a positive impression on grade school students. In the video below, he discussed the role and purpose of utilizing these camps as part of his vision for Florida State's future.

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvbm9ydmVsbC11c2luZy1zdW1tZXItYnJlYWstdG8tcmVh Y2gtbmV3LWdlbmVyYXRpb24tb2YtZnN1LWZhbnMiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZmxvcmlkYXN0 YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbm9ydmVsbC11c2luZy1zdW1tZXIt YnJlYWstdG8tcmVhY2gtbmV3LWdlbmVyYXRpb24tb2YtZnN1LWZhbnMmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzA5NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=